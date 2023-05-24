Lawsuit filed following allegations of sexual abuse against former Rowan Co. teacher

Andrew Zaheri

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A lawsuit has been filed against the Rowan County School Board, the superintendent, a principal and a teacher following allegations of sexual abuse against that teacher.

The lawsuit, filed by a high school student under the name Jane Doe, alleges Jane Doe was sexually abused by former Rowan County Senior High School teacher Andrew Zaheri beginning at 14 years old. The suit also claims high school principal Jordan Mann and superintendent John Maxey received “several reports” from “concerned individuals” about Zaheri’s relations with the victim for four months but failed to investigate the matter in good faith.

On Feb. 14, the suit says the high school guidance counselor reported the allegations to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and, pending an investigation, Zaheri was placed on leave. He was later arrested and charged with 10 counts of rape, 11 counts of sodomy and two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 18.

Jane Doe is seeking damages caused to her, the suit says.

Read the full lawsuit here:

Jane Doe v. Rowan County Board of Education, Jordan Mann, John Maxey and Andrew Zaheri

Zaheri’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 2.

