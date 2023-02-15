Rowan Co. teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Rowan County Senior High School teacher is on leave and charged with rape after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Andrew Zaheri is accused of having an “ongoing” sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student and admitted it to a detective, according to the arrest citation. He was arrested Wednesday morning.

A now-deleted Facebook post from the high school said the investigation was turned over to Child Protective Services and Kentucky State Police.

“Rowan County Schools was made aware of allegations of inappropriate sexual misconduct between a student and a Rowan County Senior High School employee. This employee has been placed on administrative leave and the investigation has been turned over to child protective services and the Kentucky State Police for investigation. Rowan County Schools take all allegations of inappropriate behavior seriously and will cooperate with the appropriate agencies throughout the investigation. Rowan County Schools’ top priority is ensuring the safety of our students. If you have any information please contact the Morehead State Police Post at (606)784-4127,” the post said. It was removed shortly before noon today.

School officials would not comment on whether Zaheri is still being paid and said they “don’t know” why the Facebook post was removed.

Zaheri is charged with rape, third-degree.