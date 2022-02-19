Lawson gets 500, Schoonover throws No-No, Lacatena walks off

UK picked up two wins on opening day of the Hillenbrand Invitational in Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – Kentucky Softball head coach Rachel Lawson recorded her 500th win as the head coach of Kentucky Softball in a 23-0 win over UC Santa Barbara and then got win 501 as Alexia Lacatena walked off Loyola-Marymount 7-6 in eight innings to push the Wildcats past the Lions.

With the two wins on day one of the Hillenbrand Invitational, the Wildcats are now 6-1 on the year as Lawson continues to add to her total as the winningest head coach in the history of Kentucky Softball.

In game one of the day, Kentucky pitcher Stephanie Schoonover threw a no-hitter as the sophomore went 5.0 innings allowing no runs on no hits, with seven strikeouts as UK beat UC Santa Barbara 23-0 to open the Hillenbrand Invitational hosted by the University of Arizona. The no-hitter is the first in the history of Schoonover’s time at UK.

Offensively, Kentucky set a new school record with 23 runs scored as the Wildcats helped Lawson pick up her 500th win at the head of the Kentucky dugout. The Wildcats scored those 23 runs on 20 hits from 11 different players, including home runs from Kayla Kowalik , Lauren Johnson , Meeko Harrison and Victoria Fragoso .

In the second game, UK rallied from down 5-3 in the fifth inning to get a two-run homer from Erin Coffel in the bottom of the fifth, and then freshman Alexia Lacatena had a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 7-7 deadlock and push the Wildcats to a 6-1 record overall and a 2-0 record in the tournament. Lacatena also picked up the win in the circle, throwing the final two outs of the game in the top of the eighth inning.

Game 1 – Kentucky 23, UC Santa Barbara 0

Key Play

The key play in the game was the final out of the top of the fifth inning as Stephanie Schoonover secured her first-career no-hitter.

Key Player

The key player in the game was Lauren Johnson , who continued to swing a wicked hot bat, with a 3-for-4 game and three runs scored, four runs batted in and a home run.

Key Stat

The key stat in the game was that UK’s 23 runs set a new school record for the most runs scored in program history.

Run Recap

Kentucky scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks to an RBI single from Rylea Smith and a home run from Lauren Johnson . UK 3, UCSB 0

In the bottom of the second, UK plated five runs on four hits as Kennedy Sullivan had a bases-clearing double to score three runs with the bases loaded and two outs. UK 8, UCSB 0

Kentucky plated 10 runs on seven hits in the bottom of the third inning. Meeko Harrison and Victoria Fragoso each homered in the bottom of the fourth inning as Kentucky closed out the game in five innings. FINAL – Kentucky 23, UC Santa Barbara 0

To view the box score, click here.

Game 2 – Kentucky 7, Loyola-Marymount 6 (F/8)

Key Play

The key play in the game was the walk-off double from Alexia Lacatena in the bottom of the eighth inning to win the game for Kentucky. It scored Kayla Kowalik from third and sent the Wildcats into their sixth win of the season.

Key Player

The key player in the game was Erin Coffel , who went 2-for-3 in the contest, including a two-run bomb, her second of the season, to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Key Stat

The key stat in the game was 4.2. Senior pitcher Kennedy Sullivan pitched 4.2 innings in relief for UK, allowing just one run, unearned, and striking out a batter. The Georgetown, Kentucky native pitched tremendously, allowing UK to make a comeback in the late stages of the game.

Run Recap

LMU scored on a pair of base hits in the top of the first inning to score first. LMU 1, UK 0

After loading the bases with no outs in the bottom of the second, Kentucky scored three runs as Miranda Stoddard was walked with the bases loaded, Tatum Spangler dropped an RBI single into left and Kayla Kowalik hit a sac fly to left. UK 3, LMU 1

The LMU Lions used two hits to score four runs thanks to some UK walks in the top of the third to re-claim the lead. LMU 5, UK 3

Erin Coffel hit her second home run of the season to center in the bottom of the fifth inning, also scoring Lauren Johnson , who singled to lead off the inning, and tie the game. UK 5, LMU 5

In the top of the eighth, the Lions bunted the ITB runner to third and scored on a base hit. Lacatena slammed the door shut and kept LMU off the board the rest of the inning. LMU 7, UK 6

Taylor Ebbs bunted over the ITB runner to third and Miranda Stoddard tied the game on a sac fly with two outs. Pinch hitter Victoria Fragoso then singled down the left-field line and Kayla Kowalik was walked to put runners on the corners with two away. Alexia Lacatena then won the game as she roped a double into the right-center gap and closed out the win in extra innings for Kentucky. FINAL – Kentucky 7, Loyola-Marymount 6 (F/8)

To view the box score, click here.

