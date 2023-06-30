Lawrenceburg Police citing parents of minors out past curfew

Lawrenceburg, Ky (WTVQ) — Lawrenceburg Police are now citing parents of minors who are found out after curfew, after a rise in complaints.

While this curfew has been in effect since 2005, police have been seeing a rise in minors out past curfew without an adult, with them aging from 9 to 17.

Chief Bryan Taylor says they are now citing the parents, because they don’t know what to do.

“We felt that the juveniles that we’re catching four, five, six times a week, at three o’clock in the morning are the juveniles we need to focus on and cite the parents,” says Chief Taylor. “You know we’re taking these juveniles home, letting the parents or guardians know what is going on, but if we’re continuing the process of finding those kids out throughout the week, then I think it needs to go a little bit step higher, and that’s why we’re starting to cite the parents.”

The curfew for anyone under the age is:

(1) 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

(2) 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

(3) 11:00 p.m. Sunday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

(4) 11:00 p.m. Monday to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

(5) 11:00 p.m. Tuesday to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.

(6) 11:00 p.m. Wednesday to 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

(7) 11:00 p.m. Thursday to 5:00 a.m. Friday.

Chief Taylor says some parents are grateful and others are upset their children are choosing this path.