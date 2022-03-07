Lawnmower prep fundraiser kicks off spring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky club is kicking off springtime by helping people prep their lawnmowers for the good weather. UK’s Student Branch organization sharpens lawnmower blades, changes oil and does general maintenance on push mowers as a fundraiser for the organization. The money raised helps them to fund chapter meetings and go to professional development conferences.

“People can work on tractors and lawnmowers as part of their career and then the other part of bio-systems is more environmental and like controlled systems, such as like ventilation, so this kind of gives students that are more environmentally based the opportunity to learn more about the machine systems side,” says Emma Sharek, vice president of Student Branch.

The club says while this year’s turnout was a bit lower than years past, they still were able to raise around $2,000.