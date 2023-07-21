Lawmakers discuss a new expungement process in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)– It can be hard to find a job with a criminal record, especially for those with felonies.

For those with non-violent crimes on their record, expungement is possible as long as a few requirements, like a completed sentence of remaining crime-free for five years, have been met.

Rep. Kimberly Moser, at a judiciary meeting in Frankfort, pushing to pass a new legislation, called the clean slate act, that would simplify the expungement process.

“And so this would simplify the process for individuals and expedite it,” said Moser. “This would simply notify individuals of their eligibility and expedite their record. And get people on the road to employment and self-sufficiency”

This process would involve the Administrative Office of the Courts and Kentucky State Police. A judge would have to issue the final approval.

Moser says currently less than 10% of people who are eligible actually petition for their expungement.

Several Kentuckians who have petitioned for expungement testified sharing how having a criminal record for many years after completing their sentence made it harder to find a well-paying job, attend field trips with their kids, find housing and more.

Sen. John Schickel does not support clean slate Kentucky and feels that employers have a right to know.

“Who are we to say that small businesses or a little old lady or someone that is hiring somebody, or someone that wants to do a background check on somebody they are bringing into their business,” said Schickel. “Who are we to say that the government can hide that from us?”

“The objective of our corrections system as we all know is to assist individuals in their rehabilitation and to let them get on with their life to reintegrate into society,” said Moser.

Moser is hoping to file the clean slate act for the 2024 legislative session.