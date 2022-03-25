Lawmakers Debate Legalization of Medical Marijuana before the end of Legislative session

According to Rep. Nemes, HB 136 would help administer help to patients with serious illness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky lawmakers are getting closer to the end of this year’s legislative session. This year, there’s still some high profile bills waiting to be heard, among them a bill to legalize medical marijuana. On Friday morning, Governor Andy Beshear taking to social media about one of those high-profile bills saying in part, quote: “It’s time for the general assembly to legalize medicinal marijuana.”

In the United States, there are 37 states who have legalized medicinal marijuana, that’s according to the national conference of state legislatures. According to Representative Jason Nemes, Kentucky is lagging behind.

“Now there are very conservative states that have adopted this, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah but I think in Kentucky we are slower to enact things that are on the controversial spectrum,” says Nemes.

According to Nemes, House Bill 136 isn’t the first of its kind. Two years ago, the house passed a similar version as it did again this year. The real test comes down to the senate where it failed to get enough support in 2020. This is something Nemes hopes doesn’t happen again for the sake of helping patients with cancer, epilepsy or PTSD who look to medical cannabis.

“For somebody getting product for their loved one or themselves, this makes sure its grown in Kentucky its tested in Kentucky its packaged in kentucky its regulated by Kentuckians, by Kentucky doctors Kentucky pharmacists and Kentucky law enforcement to make sure whats in that product is safe,” explains Nemes.

The bill approved by the house would strictly regulate the use of cannabis for a list of eligible medical conditions. According to Nemes, it’s not a “Get out of jail free card” if you’re found under the influence behind the wheel.

“If you’re intoxicated under any substance, whether that opioids or alcohol or marijuana you’re not allowed to drive that doesn’t change at all in the bill,”

Opponents say they worry Kentucky’s cannabis policy would become more lenient over the years if medical marijuana gets a legal foothold and could worsen drug addiction in the state.While Nemes says he was once opposed himself, his stance has changed over the years.

“If one of my sons physicians said they got a debilitating condition and this would help them, I’d break the law..And I think most people would do that..So the law shouldn’t make that type of action illegal,”

In the meantime, Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer told the Lexington Herald Leader on Thursday that House Bill 136 doesn’t have enough votes in the senate and is quote “Done for the year”.

After today, there are just four days left to consider bills.