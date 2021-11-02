Laurel investigators seek to identify suspect, truck

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County investigators need the public’s help identifying theft suspects.

According to Sheriff John Root, the thefts occurred from storage buildings on East Highway 312 about 10 miles southwest of London at about 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Video surveillance shows a pickup truck and a possible suspect in the theft from the storage building.

Det. Robert Reed is handling the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 606-864-6600.