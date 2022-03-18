Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager. According to the sheriff’s office, Ronald Carter III was last seen Wednesday, March 16 around 1:30 p.m. off Hicks Lane, just west of London.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 15-year-old was wearing blue jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.