Laurel County sheriff: Scammer identifying self as 911 dispatcher

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scammer identifying himself as a 911 dispatcher in calls.

The scam caller is telling people to reveal personal identifying information. The caller is using the number 606-310-0832, though other numbers could be used, Laurel Co. Sheriff John Root said.

Root is asking people who receive these calls to report them immediately and not to give out personal information.