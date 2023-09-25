Laurel Co. Sheriffs Office investigating fatal wreck

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- The Laurel County Sheriffs Office is investigating a death following an accident involving a Canam.

According to Sheriff John Root, deputies were sent to an accident in north Laurel County around 2:20 Sunday morning, where they say a man was ejected from the Canam.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who they say died on scene.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Blake Miller of East Bernstadt.

The London Laurel County Rescue, East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue, and others assisted at the scene.

The Sheriffs Office is continuing its investigation