COVID cases hitting plateau, daily report shows decrease in new cases, deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear said new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky appear to be hitting a plateau, after declining for seven weeks in a row.

“The top line here is it does look like we’ve plateaued. That’s not a reason to think that there is another surge,” said Gov. Beshear. “It looks like we have plateaued on the positivity rate at about 5.5%. We are still at a very serious level.”

In Kentucky, children make up 25%-30% of all new COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe for this age group. During the Pfizer vaccine clinical trials, there were no serious side effects among any of the study participants. The vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 for this age group.

The following Kentucky organizations have come together to recommend and encourage COVID-19 vaccination for all children age 5 and older: the Kentucky Department for Public Health, the Kentucky Primary Care Association, the Kentucky Medical Association, Kentucky Voices for Health, the Kentucky Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Kentucky Hospital Association, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and the Kentucky Nurses Association.

The Governor encouraged parents and caregivers for this age group to talk to their health care provider or pharmacist about scheduling their child’s COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

In addition, all eligible vaccinated Kentucky adults can now get any of the three COVID-19 vaccination boosters: Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. To learn more, see the full release (click here).

COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update

Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,611,059

Number of people who have received a vaccination booster in Kentucky: 425,401

Nov. 13, Cases: 1,561

Nov. 13, Deaths: 45

Nov. 14, Cases: 747

Nov. 14, Deaths: 11

In its daily report Monday (click here), the state announced a total of 726 newly reported cases of COVID-19. Of the new cases, 197 were in people 18 and under. The state now has listed 762,940 cases.

The state also reported 10 new deaths in the daily report. The state now has lost 10,280 people to COVID-related causes.

The state’s positivity rate is 5.73%, up from Friday’s 5.53%.

A slight rise was seen in a couple of key indicators of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

According to the daily report, 719 people are hospitalized with COVID-related illness. That’s up from 703 people on Friday.

ICU admittance was down slightly at 191 on Monday compared to 193 on Friday.

The number of those on a ventilator went up to 105 on Monday. This was a small increase from Friday’s total of 102 people on a ventilator.

During the week ending Nov. 14, 9,506 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky, and the average test positivity rate was 5.65%.

The Governor said Europe is becoming COVID-19’s epicenter again, accounting for half of the latest infections and deaths, emphasizing the need to stay vigilant as Kentucky’s case numbers plateau.

Memorial Ceremony for More Than 10,000 Kentuckians Lost to COVID-19

Yesterday, Gov. Beshear held a memorial ceremony for more than 10,200 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19. First Lady Britainy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, religious leaders, health care heroes, the Lindsey Wilson College Singers and the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard also took part in the service .

“When we look back on our fight against this virus, we’re going to look at what we were doing and how hard we were fighting the whole time, not just at the beginning,” said Gov. Beshear. “And that’s why we need everybody, collectively as a commonwealth, to do the things now that we know can help protect us, like getting vaccinated, getting your booster if you’re eligible and getting your kids vaccinated.”

During yesterday’s ceremony, the Governor announced that Kentucky-native Amanda Matthews, artist and chief executive officer of Lexington-based Prometheus Foundry, has been commissioned to create the permanent Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial, which will be located in Monument Park on the Kentucky State Capitol grounds.

A COVID-19 Memorial Advisory Panel, which included health care heroes, family members and loved ones of those lost and COVID-19 survivors, selected the final design for the memorial.

To learn more, see the full release.