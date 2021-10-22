Latest state COVID report shows continued decline of virus’ presence

Each key indicator of COVID-19 decreased in Friday's report.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky continues to see declines in its key indicators of COVID-19.

In Friday’s report (click here), the state announced 1,626 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and a decreased positivity rate of 6.25%, which was down from 6.53% Thursday, 6.83 Wednesday, 7.17% Tuesday and 7.36% Monday.

Of the new cases, 444 were in people 18 and under. The state now has recorded 734,137 cases since the outbreak began.

The state also reported 29 deaths. The state has now lost 9,559 people to COVID-related causes.

Other indicators saw a continued decline in Kentucky’s latest report.

Hospitalizations were at 1,012, down from 1,092 on Thursday, Wednesday’s 1,115, 1,202 on Tuesday and 1,193 on Monday.

The number of people in intensive care dropped to 289, lower than Thursday’s 328, 321 on Wednesday, 355 Tuesday and 337 on Monday.

People on ventilators fell to 187 following 199 on Thursday, Wednesday’s 207, 226 Tuesday and 219 on Monday.