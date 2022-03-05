Late run leads Kentucky over No. 8 TCU

The Wildcats take series opener when Daniel Harris IV races home in eighth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – Daniel Harris IV shook off a gimpy ankle and raced home on Alonzo Rubalcaba’s ground ball in the eighth inning as Kentucky knocked off No. 8 TCU 13-11 in a see-saw series opener Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park.

Harris led off the inning by inside-outing a line drive just inside the first base bag for a single, moved to second on Nolan McCarthy’s sacrifice bunt and third on a wild pitch before sliding safely ahead of the throw on Rubalcaba’s fielder’s choice for the winning run that moved UK to 9-1 this season.

TCU starter Austin Krob had not allowed a run and only six hits in two starts but gave up seven runs and seven hits in 2.0 innings, including Jacob Plastiak’s two-run shot into the TCU bullpen.

Sean Harney earned the win with four innings of relief, allowing no runs over the final three innings while the Wildcats rallied. UK can score the series win on Saturday afternoon.

NOTES

Kentucky now is 100-31 vs. non-conference opponents during coach Nick Mingione’s tenure, including 77-14 at home.

The UK pitchers have struck out 120 in 10 games.

Jacob Plastiak has a hit in every game this season.

Senior RHP Sean Harney earned the win with 4.0 innings of relief, allowing three runs on four hits.

Junior IF Chase Estep went 4-for-6 with a double, a run and two RBI. It is the first four-hit game for a UK player this season.

went 4-for-6 with a double, a run and two RBI. Senior IF Jacob Plastiak went 1-for-5 with three RBI.

He is currently riding a career-long 10-game hit and 13-game reached safely streak. He hit his team-leading fourth home run.



Senior C Alonzo Rubalcaba went 1-for-4 with three RBI. He has a career-long five-game hit streak.

Redshirt freshman OF Nolan McCarthy went 3-for-4 with a run and two RBI. He has two multi-RBI games in two games started this season.

went 3-for-4 with a run and two RBI.

ON DECK

Kentucky hosts No. 8 TCU on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network (98.5 FM).

