Last week for LEXPARK’s “Food for Fines” holiday food drive

2,000 food items paying off more than $2,800 in citations, have been collected in the first three weeks of the four-week campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Parking Authority (LPA) announced Monday that nearly 2,000 food items, which have paid for over $2,800 in citations, have been collected in the first three weeks of the four-week campaign. Food for Fines 2021 runs from Nov. 22 – Dec. 17.

Customers who bring in 10 cans of food will receive $15 off any LEXPARK or Lexington Police issued on-street parking citation. There is no limit on the number of cans customers with multiple citations may bring in. Past due citations are eligible. The LEXPARK office is located at 122 North Broadway.

If citizens want to check to see if they have a citation, they can simply enter their license plate at the “Pay a Citation” page on the www.lexpark.org site.

All canned food donations received by LEXPARK will be donated to God’s Pantry Food Bank. Canned vegetables which are at least 14-15 oz large and protein items such as canned meat, bean or peanut butter are suggested. Expired, damaged or opened food donations will not be accepted. Please be considerate when selecting donated items. LEXPARK reserves the right to revoke a customer’s participation in this program at any time.

COVID-19 Note: Masks are required at the LEXPARK office and staff will safely assist those making donations.

The goal of the Parking Authority, which was created by the Urban County Council in 2006, is to provide, maintain and operate adequate, high-quality, customer-focused public parking and encourage economic growth.