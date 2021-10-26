Last day to vote for Brent Spence Bridge Emergency Repair Project

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The deadline has arrived to vote for the Brent Spence Bridge Emergency Repair Project.

The bridge connecting Kentucky and Ohio was shutdown last year after a fiery semi crash closed it for several weeks. It’s one of 12 transportation projects in the running for a national transportation grand prize and people’s choice award. Both prizes come with a $10,000 cash award for a charity or transportation-related scholarship of the winners’ choosing.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, voting has been extended by an extra day. You can only vote once before the new deadline of 11:59 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

