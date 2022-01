Large area of Versailles under a boil water advisory

No timeframe established

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – A large section of Versailles is under a boil water advisory, according to Mayor Brian Traugott (Click for map HighPressureBWA20220129 ).

Areas included in the advisory are:

BRYANWOOD

CEDAR RIDGE

CHARMIL ESTATES I

CHARMIL ESTATES II

DERBY HILLS

EAGLE CREST

EDMONDS CROSS

GAYBOURNE

GLENEAGLES ESTATES

HELMSLEY

HUNTERS RIDGE

HUNTERTOWN GLEN NORTH

HUNTERTOWN GLEN SOUTH

HUNTERTOWN VILLAGE

HUNTERTOWN RD (Versailles Municipal Utility Customers Only)

LANES VIEW

LEDGENDS

LOCUST GROVE

LUPREESE PLACE

MEREWOOD

PADDOCK PLACE

RIDGEWOOD

ROSE RIDGE

RUSSELLTOWN

SHETLAND ACRES

SOUTHLAND

STOURBRIDGE

SUGARTREE

SYCAMORE ESTATES

THE SHIRES

WIL ROSE ESTATES

WOODBURN HALL

Once the leak is repaired, bacteriological samples will be collected and analyzed. The Boil Water Advisory is anticipated to be lifted 24 hours after repair is completed and samples have been collected and analyzed.