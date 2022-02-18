Lane closures scheduled next couple of weeks on New Circle Road

Relocating sign bases, other work part of widening project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this news release serves as an update. Temporary closures are scheduled to continue for New Circle Road/KY 4. The closures are necessary to relocate sign bases along the barrier wall. This work is included in the widening project.

Monday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 25 – 7 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Friday

Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4 – 7 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Friday

New Circle Road/KY 4 – Inner and Outer Loops

the left shoulder and left/fast lane between Georgetown Road/US 25 (milepoint 8.731) and Newtown Pike/KY 922 (milepoint 9.324) will be closed

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.