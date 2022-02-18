Lane closures scheduled next couple of weeks on New Circle Road

Relocating sign bases, other work part of widening project
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)  The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this news release serves as an update. Temporary closures are scheduled to continue for New Circle Road/KY 4. The closures are necessary to relocate sign bases along the barrier wall. This work is included in the widening project.

Monday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 25 – 7 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Friday

Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4 – 7 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Friday

New Circle Road/KY 4 – Inner and Outer Loops

  • the left shoulder and left/fast lane between Georgetown Road/US 25 (milepoint 8.731) and Newtown Pike/KY 922 (milepoint 9.324) will be closed

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

