Lane closures on KY 32 (Myers Road) in Nicholas County next week

For roadside repairs west of KY 57 intersection

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Motorists should watch for flagged traffic on KY 32 (Myers Road) in Nicholas County next week for roadside maintenance.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 31, crews will install roadside shoring along Scrubgrass Creek on KY 32 about three-fourths of a mile west (Carlisle side) of the KY 57 intersection (milepoint 15.5) in eastern Nicholas County. The road will remain open, but motorists should expect daily lane closures throughout the week and until work is complete. Delays are likely during daytime work hours.

Also, the width of the open traffic lane might be restricted at times. Traffic should watch for signs and message boards.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.