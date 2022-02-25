Land Rover Kentucky three-day event to host inaugural scavenger hunt

“We wanted to create a new, out-of-the-box way for everyone in attendance to experience and enjoy the Best Weekend All Year,” said Mike Cooper, Executive Director of EEI. “We greatly appreciate The Foundation for the Horse, 4-Star Trailers, and our other sponsors for their support in bringing the new Official Scavenger Hunt to life.”

Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to improving horse welfare through education, research, and help for horses at risk. Governed and stewarded by world-renowned equine veterinarians and equine stakeholders, The Foundation awarded over $1 million in scholarships and grants in 2021 to impact equine health and well-being throughout the U.S. and developing countries.

“We are delighted to sponsor the inaugural Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event Official Scavenger Hunt,” said David Foley, Executive Director of The Foundation for the Horse. “The Scavenger Hunt will bring together dedicated horse lovers attending the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event. Uniting supporters of the equine industry is vital to The Foundation’s mission.”

The Scavenger Hunt is open to everyone in attendance at the 2022 event including all spectators and volunteers. It will feature over 100 individual tasks, each with an assigned point value listed in the GooseChase app. The ten participants collecting the most points will receive an assortment of amazing prizes, including a brand new 2023 4-Star Trailers two-horse trailer for the grand prize winner.

4-Star Trailers has been the leading manufacturer of custom-built horse trailers since 1984, focusing on their trailers’ beauty, durability, safety, and ease of maintenance. They have constantly improved and refined their designs, features, and options by working alongside customers and dealers to customize each trailer for its owner.

“We’re thrilled to be the Official Horse Trailer of the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event and the Kentucky Invitational Grand Prix,” said Forrest Shifflett, General Manager of 4-Star Trailers. “We’re always looking to incorporate state-of-the-art features in our trailers while maintaining our traditions. Hosting this Scavenger Hunt will help the event do just that for everyone attending.”

More information about the Scavenger Hunt will be shared on the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event website and social media in the coming weeks.