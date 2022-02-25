Land Rover Kentucky three-day event to host inaugural scavenger hunt
Official Scavenger Hunt Features Grand Prize from 4-Star Trailers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™ (LRK3DE) will host the inaugural LRK3DE Official Scavenger Hunt sponsored by The Foundation for the Horse. The Scavenger Hunt for everyone in attendance at the 2022 event will take place via the GooseChase mobile app and feature many great prizes, including the grand prize of a two-horse trailer from 4-Star Trailers, the new Official Horse Trailer of the LRK3DE and Kentucky Invitational Grand Prix.
Organized by Equestrian Events Inc. (EEI), the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event returns to the Kentucky Horse Park, April 28-May 1. Known as the “Best Weekend All Year,” the event hosts the prestigious Five Star three-day event (CCI5*-L), a CCI4*-S plus the $225,000 Kentucky CSI3* Invitational Grand Prix presented by Hagyard Equine Medical Institute.
“We wanted to create a new, out-of-the-box way for everyone in attendance to experience and enjoy the Best Weekend All Year,” said Mike Cooper, Executive Director of EEI. “We greatly appreciate The Foundation for the Horse, 4-Star Trailers, and our other sponsors for their support in bringing the new Official Scavenger Hunt to life.”
Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to improving horse welfare through education, research, and help for horses at risk. Governed and stewarded by world-renowned equine veterinarians and equine stakeholders, The Foundation awarded over $1 million in scholarships and grants in 2021 to impact equine health and well-being throughout the U.S. and developing countries.
“We are delighted to sponsor the inaugural Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event Official Scavenger Hunt,” said David Foley, Executive Director of The Foundation for the Horse. “The Scavenger Hunt will bring together dedicated horse lovers attending the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event. Uniting supporters of the equine industry is vital to The Foundation’s mission.”
The Scavenger Hunt is open to everyone in attendance at the 2022 event including all spectators and volunteers. It will feature over 100 individual tasks, each with an assigned point value listed in the GooseChase app. The ten participants collecting the most points will receive an assortment of amazing prizes, including a brand new 2023 4-Star Trailers two-horse trailer for the grand prize winner.
4-Star Trailers has been the leading manufacturer of custom-built horse trailers since 1984, focusing on their trailers’ beauty, durability, safety, and ease of maintenance. They have constantly improved and refined their designs, features, and options by working alongside customers and dealers to customize each trailer for its owner.
“We’re thrilled to be the Official Horse Trailer of the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event and the Kentucky Invitational Grand Prix,” said Forrest Shifflett, General Manager of 4-Star Trailers. “We’re always looking to incorporate state-of-the-art features in our trailers while maintaining our traditions. Hosting this Scavenger Hunt will help the event do just that for everyone attending.”
More information about the Scavenger Hunt will be shared on the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event website and social media in the coming weeks.
The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™ is a thrilling multi-day competition featuring Olympic-level riders and horses in what can best be described as an equestrian triathlon. Horse and rider pairs compete in three phases of the competition – Dressage, Cross-Country and Show Jumping. Two distinct Eventing competitions are held, a CCI5*-L and a CCI4*-S. The Five Star riders compete for their share of $375,000 in prize money as well as a shot at the $350,000 Rolex Grand Slam of Eventing, which is awarded to any rider who wins the Land Rover Kentucky, Badminton and Land Rover Burghley Five Star Events in succession. LRK3DE is the longest-running Five Star event in the Americas and as the United States’ premier event, it also serves as the Land Rover/USEF CCI-5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian™ for the U.S. athletes.
The $225,000 Kentucky CSI3* Invitational Grand Prix presented by Hagyard Equine Medical Institute will take place on Saturday afternoon, April 30, after the cross-country portion of the LRK3DE. As part of the competition, there will also be a $36,500 Welcome Speed Cup Ranking Class on Friday in the Rolex Stadium, after the day’s LRK3DE dressage competition.
Tickets for the 2022 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian and the $225,000 Kentucky CSI3* Invitational Grand Prix presented by Hagyard Equine Medical Institute are now on sale! Single-Day and Multi-Day tickets are available. All grounds admission tickets to the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event include general parking and admission to the Kentucky Horse Park and International Trade Fair, but do not include access to the competition in Rolex Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Reserved grandstand seating is sold separately from grounds admission and traditionally the best seats sell out, so everyone is encouraged to place orders as early as possible. Grounds admission is free for children 12 years and under with adult ticket purchases.
For a unique world-class Kentucky experience, exclusive Ringside Hospitality Packages are also available, including Patron Plus, Patron Club, and Kentucky Club (Saturday only). Tickets can be ordered online at https://kentuckythreedayevent.com/tickets/ or over the phone (859-254-8123). Further information on the Land Rover Kentucky is available at www.KentuckyThreeDayEvent.com.