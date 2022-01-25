Land Rover Kentucky three-day event adds activities

Presented by MARS Equestrian™to Host Para Dressage and Para Jumping Demonstrations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™ (LRK3DE) will host demonstrations in Para Dressage and Para Jumping when it returns to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky., April 28-May 1, 2022.

Organized by Equestrian Events Inc. (EEI), the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™ features one of only seven annual Five Star three-day events in the world as well as the $225,000 Kentucky CSI3* Invitational Grand Prix presented by Hagyard Equine Medical Institute. Known as “The Best Weekend All Year,” the event annually attracts more than 80,000 spectators who also enjoy extensive shopping, a variety of hospitality experiences and a wide array of demonstrations.

Each demonstration will feature 2-3 riders and demonstrations in both disciplines will be held on Friday and Saturday in both the Walnut Arena and Rolex Stadium. Both will also be featured as part of Sunday’s Opening Ceremonies. Hart, as a Paralympic veteran, will also appear as part of “Champions Live!” a discussion panel held annually at LRK3DE that features U.S. equestrian champions from each Olympic/Paralympic discipline.

“I’m both thrilled and incredibly appreciative to EEI for the opportunity to introduce Para Jumping to the United States at an event as prestigious and well-attended as the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event,” said Zimmerman. “I hope to contribute to the growth and accessibility of horse sport by empowering change within the equestrian community. The short-term goal is for Para Jumping to become an officially recognized discipline which will ultimately help establish greatly needed resources, pathways, and competition opportunities for riders with disabilities to participate in the jumping disciplines.”

The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event is a thrilling multi-day competition featuring Olympic-level riders and horses in what can best be described as an equestrian triathlon. Horse and rider pairs compete in three phases of the competition – Dressage, Cross-Country and Show Jumping – for $375,000 in prize money.

Two distinct Eventing competitions are held, a CCI5*-L and a CCI4*-S. LRK3DE is the longest-running Five Star event in the Americas and as the United States’ premier event, it also serves as the Land Rover/USEF CCI-5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian™ for the U.S. athletes.

Single-Day and Multi-Day tickets are still available. All ground admission tickets include general parking and admission to the Kentucky Horse Park and International Trade Fair, but do not include access to the competition in the Rolex Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Reserved grandstand seating is sold separately from ground admission. Ground admission is free for children 12 years and under with adult ticket purchases.

For a unique world-class Kentucky experience, exclusive Ringside Hospitality Packages are also available, including the Five Star Club (formerly Patron Plus), the Lakeside Club (formerly Patron Club), and Kentucky Club (Saturday only).

Tickets for the 2022 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™ can be ordered online at www.kentuckythreedayevent.com/tickets or by calling 859-254-8123.

Reserved tailgate spaces along the cross-country course allow spectators to experience the excitement of the thrilling Cross-Country day on Saturday, April 30! Tailgaters may bring their own food and beverages subject to the tailgating rules and there will also be concessions near the tailgating area. Tailgate passes include ground admission for 4 passengers in the vehicle being used for tailgating, and 1 reserved parking space near the Cross-Country Course on Saturday only. Platinum and Premium Spots have an unobstructed view of the course. For more information please visit: www.kentuckythreedayevent.com/land-rover-tailgating/