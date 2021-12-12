Lancaster Police Department holds sixth annual Shop with a Cop

Saturday, the Lancaster Police Department took 38 kids and their families shopping at the Walmart in Stanford.

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s all about helping families give their children a wonderful Christmas.

Saturday, the Lancaster Police Department took 38 kids and their families shopping at the Walmart in Stanford, following a pancake breakfast with officers and the families at the Lancaster Fire Department, where kids could meet Santa Claus.

The Lancaster Police officers, as well as a few Garrard County constables, helped kids and their families pick out clothes, toys, and other family essentials to help bring families joy during the Christmas season.

“Once they get to the toys or electronics, stuff they’re able to purchase…their faces when they get done in the afternoon and they’re able to leave with a product, that’s my favorite part is seeing the kids with the smiles on their faces, and knowing that the community and their police department, and the community in general just love them and care for them,” said Officer Josh Cheek.

Lancaster Police say the program is partnered with Garrard County Schools, who select the families who participate in the program.

“It’s a program we’re very proud of…the kids are absolutely great,” said Officer Cheek.

According to Officer Cheek, area businesses and people in the community partner with the Lancaster Police Department on the program, all to make kids’ Christmas dreams come true.