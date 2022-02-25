Lancaster police: 3 arrested in connection to man’s stabbing death are related

Homicide happened Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex on Pleasant View Drive

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Lancaster are investigating a man’s death after he was killed Thursday afternoon. A woman and two teenagers arrested in connection are all related, according to police.

Lancaster police say a call came in around 9 p.m. Thursday that a man had been stabbed multiple times with a knife at an apartment complex on Pleasant View Drive.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman, were arrested in connection to the stabbing of 20-year-old Dylan Reyes.

Police say the three people arrested are related, the women are sisters and the 17-year-old is their cousin.

According to police, Reyes was sub-leasing the apartment from the 20-year-old woman, Mallery Reynolds, who was taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center. The two teens were taken to Adair Youth Development Center.

Police say the 15-year-old girl stabbed Reyes and then called police.

While police say it’s not the first run-in with crime for the three arrested, Chief Rodney Kidd says this is by far the most violent, adding to growing concern around increasing teen and young adult violence.

“I believe it’s gotten to the point that young people nowadays have no respect for any authority, and they don’t understand the consequences of the crimes. They see what’s happening and they say, ‘I don’t care’.”

According to neighbors, the area is usually quiet, with little disturbances. William Bishop, who says he saw Lancaster Police at the complex just right up the street from him Thursday night, has lived on Pleasant View Drive for about seven years. He says he’s now concerned that the area is becoming more violent.

“It’s been real quiet. I’ve never seen anything going on in this neighborhood. I used to live in Lexington and that’s why I moved down here, because Lexington was getting pretty bad. So I moved down here and I’ve not seen anything go on down here,” said Bishop.

Police say at this point they do not believe the stabbing was in self-defense. Reynolds is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, robbery and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Lancaster police say a call has been put into the Commonwealth’s Attorney to charge all three as adults.