Lancaster native wins first Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour competition

LANCASTER, Ky (WTVQ)- From the backyard to the lakes of the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour, Bradley Roy was born to fish.

“My dad kind of instilled that love to me early on,” Roy said. “We had a farm pond in the backyard.”

After 12 years on the tour, Roy won his first MLF fishing tournament last Thursday in West Monroe, Louisiana, fulfulling a long-time goal.

“They say when you win, all things kind of fall into place, you know, and just when it’s your time, it’s your time,” Roy said. “And i just kind of felt like that. Just seemed like things were going my way. I was fishing confident.”

His total of 5 fish weighed in at just over 26 lbs, which was enough to narrowly secure the win.

“It’s pretty intense,” Roy said. “And guys, all of them are trying to win and they don’t just let you have those trophies easily.”

Roy netted a $100,000 and a nice trophy. He says the long wait was totally worth it..

“It was a whirlwind. First thing was just being thankful. First and foremost its like, you get the trophy presentation, and then people calling you. I don’t know how my phone is going to survive. Its humbling to see the texts and the calls and everything that come in,” Roy said.

Now he’s hoping to keep the momentum going at this next tournament, as he travels to Texas next week.

“Momentum in our sport is a big deal,” Roy said. “You see it in basketball, you see it in football. Teams get on a hot streak. It seems that way in fishing too. It’s just funny that it would pour over it as well, but I definitely hope to keep it going.”