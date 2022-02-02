Feb. 7 hearing set for Frankfort’s Lakeview Park master plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Community members will soon be able to voice their opinions at the next upcoming Lakeview Park Master Plan Public Hearing on February 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The hearing will be located at the Paul Sawyier Public Library on 319 Wapping Street, River Room, Frankfort, KY, 40601.

Members of the public wishing to provide input, but cannot attend the meeting in-person may do so by one of the following options:

1) Zoom Video Teleconference — Enter Meeting ID Number: 839 3138 7154 at Zoom.us; or

2) Written Comments — Submit to Franklin County Fiscal Court, Attn: Lakeview Park Master Plan Public Hearing, 321 West Main Street, Frankfort, KY 40601 or by email at andrew.tippett@franklincounty.ky.gov. Comments will be read aloud during the public hearing. Correspondence must be received prior to the start of the Public Hearing; or

3) In Person — Comments will be received during the public hearing at the Paul Sawyier Public Library, River Room, 319 Wapping Street, Frankfort, KY 40601. Safety protocols will be in place which require masks to be worn at all times and social distancing of 6′ must be observed.

The information found via the link below outlines the Lakeview Park Master plan creation process. On this webpage you will find recordings of all of the park committee meetings leading up to the current proposal as well as the current proposal.