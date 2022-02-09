Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital names new COO

Rhee Perry has been selected as the new Chief Operating Officer at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rhee Perry has been named Chief Operating Officer at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

“We are thrilled to have Rhee joining our executive team at Lake Cumberland,” said Robert Parker, CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. “He brings an abundance of clinical knowledge, experience and skill and is passionate about delivering high-quality healthcare to our communities. His appointment as COO is a significant investment in support for our hospital as we continue to grow and enhance our services throughout the region.”

Perry started his healthcare journey at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn., in 2007. By 2013, he had worked his way up to Director of Surgical Services and assisted Williamson Medical Center with a $30 million expansion which added additional surgical suites and a state-of-the-art children’s wing. Most recently, Perry spent six years in leadership at North Alabama Medical Center (NAMC), another LifePoint facility, in Florence, Ala. During his time there, he assisted NAMC with the design and construction of a new $250 million facility, which opened in December 2018.

Perry earned his Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration from the University of North Alabama in Florence, Ala., and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Governors University in Franklin, Tenn.. He is also a Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS), is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), and was nominated for the 2021 ACHE Early Careerist Regent’s Award.

“It is a great opportunity to be able to work alongside the incredible team at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital as the new COO,” said Perry. “I am passionate about doing my part to help carry out the mission of making our communities healthier. My wife Hanna and I are very excited to become a part of the Lake Cumberland community and we are thrilled to call Somerset our new home!”

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is a 295-bed acute care facility that has served the people of South Central Kentucky since 1976. With more than forty physician specialties and nearly two hundred physicians on staff, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital offers the most comprehensive medical services in the region.