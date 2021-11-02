Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital eases visitor restrictions

New policy to take effect at Lake Cumberland hospital and its facilities as well as Lake Cumberland Physician Practices beginning November 3, 2021

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) continues to closely monitor the prevalence of coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout its 11-county service area, the hospital announced Tuesday that effective Nov. 3, it will expand its visitor policy at the main campus, all facilities, and Lake Cumberland Physician Practices. Under the rules:

Patients will be allowed two (2) WELL visitors per day, including two companions for ambulatory appointments and two support people for labor & delivery patients. Again, we ask our community to limit visitors two people, per day with a few exceptions: Visitors who have symptoms of COVID-19 including signs of respiratory infection or flu, new loss of taste or smell, or who have had close contact with a person who is positive or presumptive positive for COVID-19 should NOT enter Lake Cumberland facilities. Visitors are NOT allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or respiratory patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19. For visitation guidelines for the Special Care Unit, please call 606.678.3323 LCRH will compassionately evaluate exceptions to this policy on a case-by-case basis such as those needed for end-of-life care and patients with dementia or other forms of altered mental status.

Visiting hours are currently 12 noon until 9 PM daily. Visitors between the hours of 6 PM and 9 PM should enter through the emergency department.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask, at all times, while within the facility.

Please continue to utilize alternative methods of communication, including technology, with patients as much as possible.

Patients and visitors should still use the entrance located in the 1st floor garage or ER. The basement level entrance is still reserved for staff only.

