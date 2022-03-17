Lafayette students helping tornado victims in western Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington track team is helping tornado victims in western Kentucky.

Graves County Schools posted on social media about a ‘generous’ gesture of support made by the Lafayette High School track team. According to the district, Lafayette donated track spikes, running shoes, athletic clothing and other items for the Graves County team and their families.

Graves County Schools says the gift was made possible by donations from multiple teams in the Lexington area but the donation was coordinated by Lafayette’s coach. The Lafayette team made an eight hour round trip to deliver the items and were met by several Graves County athletes.

Graves County Schools says many of the donated items have already been dispersed.