KYTC crews preparing for forecasted winter storm event

KYTC getting equipment and trucks ready

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 7 is busy preparing for the upcoming predicted winter event, saying personnel have been getting equipment and trucks ready.

According to KYTC, weather information stations across Kentucky provide data to the Transportation Operations Center in Frankfort. The TOC is staffed 24 hours per day, and distributes information to the twelve highway districts across the state. District 7 is monitoring the weather conditions closely.

With forecasts showing rain changing to snow, KYTC says routes will be salted as necessary and as conditions permit. KYTC says because pavement temperatures are expected to be warm at the beginning of the storm, this will assist with plows moving the snow easier. In addition, calcium chloride is often added to salt to help melt snow and make plowing easier.

KYTC is also reminding drivers to winterize their vehicles.

Preparing your vehicle for winter weather:

Check the battery, antifreeze level, heater, defroster, wipers and windshield washers

Strive to keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full to prevent fuel line freezing and in preparation for possible lengthy delays on the roadway