KYTC: Central Kentucky crews on duty for rain, high water

Drivers should never attempt to drive through high water

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says District 7 crews remain on duty Thursday evening after heavy rain and high water. Crews have patrolled routes in District 7 throughout the day and have placed signs for sections that are closed due to high water.

According to KYTC, closures can be in effect at different times for roads in District 7 due to water rising and receding from rain. Maintenance crews position signage and barricade routes as necessary.

Routes are monitored closely by the District 7 Office and the Transportation Operations Center (TOC) in the Frankfort Central Office, according to KYTC. Drivers should never attempt to drive through high water and avoid areas prone to flooding.