KYEM: Western KY rebuilding ahead of schedule

Senator Mitch McConnell joined KYEM and FEMA to talk western KY.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Senator Mitch McConnell joined Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) as well as FEMA to talk about the progress of rebuilding western Kentucky.

Emergency management director Michael Dossett says thanks to quick help from FEMA, western Kentucky is ahead of the curve in terms of getting back on its feet. McConnell says he has his eye out for any other kind of federal assistance that can be sent to western Kentucky.

Although KYEM says western Kentucky is ahead of schedule, McConnell says there’s still a long way to go.

“What we need to do with these various government agencies is stick with them for the long haul,” says McConnell. “This is not going to get better as quickly as they would like or we would like, so don’t give up hope, look forward, let’s rebuild.”

According to KYEM, shelter is still the biggest problem in western Kentucky and to help combat that, Dossett says Governor Andy Beshear’s sheltering program will roll out in Mayfield and Dawson Springs this week as well as FEMA’s sheltering program.