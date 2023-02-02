Ky. tourist, officer help save driver involved in fiery crash on Las Vegas Strip

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — It was like a scene from a movie…a fiery crash on the las vegas strip in front of tourists and bystanders. But a daring rescue by a nearby police officer and a good samaritan helped save the driver.

This is the view from Metro officer Derek Stebbins’ body camera.

The man next to him reached in — a tourist from Kentucky who happened to be walking by the Venetian when the crash happened.

This white BMW slammed into the median, hitting a palm tree in the middle of the strip.

“If we weren’t there, I think he would have been burned in the vehicle,” Stebbins said. “Give me a red for a minute, have medical expedited, he is trapped in the vehicle.”

As Stebbins walked to the driver’s door, bystanders started screaming.

The good samaritan jumped in the car.

“Got it, just go to that side, go to that side, sir!”

The driver was unresponsive but they were able to pull him out.

“Get ahold of him…Come here…Drag him…Drag him.”

“I continued to drag him back away from the car. As I did that it became more smoke, more flames inside the vehicle before it became engulfed,” Stebbins said.

“I thought well someone needs to look in to see what is wrong with him,” said Justin Mauser.

Mauser, the good Samaritan, was on his first trip to Las Vegas when his wife witnessed the crash and he ran over to the car — when Stebbins told everyone to move back, he had selective hearing.

“I don’t hear very well or sometimes act like I don’t so maybe I probably should have listened to him, but I tried to help,” Mauser said.

“I think it was awesome that he stayed I pushed a lot of them back just to make sure that the scene was safe,” Stebbins added.

Stebbins was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation but is now back on the beat.

The driver who was pulled from the car is now facing DUI charges.

He was taken to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.