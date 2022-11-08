KY Tenants urge voters to vote, also urge for Tenants’ Bill of Rights ahead of Election Day

Sharing personal stories of eviction, bed bugs and roaches in apartment buildings and safety issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — On Monday, KY Tenants voiced their concerns over the cost of rent skyrocketing, adding that affordable housing has become a challenge.

It’s a nightmare that continues for some tenants in Lexington.

From getting evicted, to rising rent, to pests, KY Tenants sharing personal experiences while living in the city.

“Three months ago I had to leave my last home. I was eight months pregnant. We had mold. Our fridge didn’t work. The AC cut out. I got shot in my leg. The stress of this place gave me a heart attack,” recalls Stephanie Hensley who moved to a new apartment complex thinking things would be better but now, she worries about rent and safety.

“We need reliable people in there, that’s going to do a decent job. Don’t get a company with a name that’s going to have a watered down solution, but the killing of the pest. It shouldn’t take no 30 days kill a bedbug. It shouldn’t take three days to kill a roach,” adds Joyce Bolton, who lives in an independent living facility and the building had roaches and bed bugs.

Hensley and Bolton aren’t the only ones sharing stories of struggle, Davita Gatewood also recalled her own experience especially with housing choice vouchers.

“It took me eight months to find housing for my family. The problem is people don’t want to accept housing choice vouchers. We pay rent like everyone else does. We pay deposits like everyone else does. Our rent is always on time, so what is the complaint? We are being discriminated against because of how we pay our rent,” she adds.

For others, the cost of rent in Lexington is causing concern for their families.

“I was evicted earlier this year, and I spent six months couch surfing before I could find a place that I could afford,” said Emma Anderson.

Others say a tenant’s bill of rights would help ease the stress, some add not being able to afford rent is one thing but going to eviction court is another.

“We need all tenants to be represented in eviction court. It is not fair to have a system where tenants cannot be represented in eviction court,” she also says.

Stephanie Hensley is worried more than ever for her kids adding that there are issues within the apartment like wires sticking out, a hole in a closet, and a broken toilet seat she has asked to get fixed.

Hensley says that getting maintenance to come over is another struggle in itself.

“Knowing that we have to fix everything ourselves, even more stressful because we have, it has to come out of our pocket,” said Hensley.

And as election day approaches, those with KY tenants want to make sure those who may be voting really consider the issues the candidates side with.

“Tomorrow we will be voting for city council and mayor in Lexington and we need city officials who will pass a Tenants’ Bill of Rights,” she also added.