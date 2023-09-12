Ky. Supreme Court chief justice not seeking re-election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court Laurance VanMeter will not seek re-election, he announced Tuesday morning.

VanMeter’s announcement comes after a nearly 30-year career in the judiciary, during which he served as Fayette District Judge, Fayette Circuit Judge, Court of Appeals judge and Supreme Court justice.

“The greatest privileges of my professional life have been to serve the people of Central Kentucky as their Justice on the Court for the past seven years, and to have been elected by my colleagues as Chief Justice. However, the time is right for me to begin a new chapter and turn the reins over to someone else. I am announcing my decision now so that any qualified judges and lawyers can make the decision as to whether this office and consequent election campaign are appropriate for them. I am grateful and humbled by the trust of voters, my colleagues, and for the support of my family. I will honor the trust reposed on me by finishing this term dedicated fully to the judicial process for the people of Kentucky,” he said in a statement.

VanMeter was last elected to an eight-year term in 2016.

He represents the 5th Appellate Court District comprised of Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Jessamine, Madison, Scott and Woodford counties.