Ky. Senate unanimously votes to convict former Commonwealth’s Attorney in impeachment trial

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A former Eastern Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorney who offered to help a defendant in exchange for her nude photos was convicted of all charges against him during a Senate impeachment hearing Thursday.

Ronnie Goldy Jr. was the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties. At the time of the discovery of about 230 pages of Facebook messages with Misty Helton, the court could only temporarily suspend Goldy and the General Assembly would have to remove him from office through impeachment. He was suspended in September 2022; he resigned from his position in February 2023.

Goldy was unanimously convicted on three articles, in 34-0 votes, by the Senate:

Article I: During office, Goldy engaged in conduct which resulted in a suspension from the practice of law by the Supreme Court of Kentucky with a finding of probable cause that his conduct posed a substantial threat or risk of harm to his clients or to the public

Article II: During his term of office, Goldy engaged in personal communications with a defendant and the 21st Judicial Circuit

Article III: During his term in office, Goldy requested and received inappropriate personal information from a defendant in the 21st judicial circuit as quid pro quo

