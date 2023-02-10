Ky. Senate passes bill to ban TikTok from government devices

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky senators passed a bill Friday to ban TikTok from state government-issued devices.

The bill would ban the use or download of TikTok on any state government network or government-issued devices, direct the Commonwealth Office of Technology and legislative branch to install controls to block access to TikTok and permit the judicial branch to implement its own ban and restrictions of TikTok.

The bill passed unanimously. It now heads to the House.