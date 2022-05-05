Ky Sec. of State announces more than 30,000 voters have requested absentee ballots for May 17 primary

74 Kentucky voters voted via new in-person absentee option

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced 30,309 voters have requested an absentee ballot for the May primary election.

According to Adams, 974 Kentucky voters voted Wednesday by way of the new in-person absentee option. Adams says 10,546 absentee ballots have already been received back.

The receipt deadline to count an absentee ballot is May 17 by 6 p.m. which must be mailed back or dropped off in-person at your county clerk’s ballot dropbox.

For the latest information on voting and deadlines, click HERE.