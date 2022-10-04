KY Music Hall of Fame speaks on death of country star Loretta Lynn

Lynn died Tuesday at the age of 90

LEXINGTON, Ky, (WTVQ) – Loretta Lynn, a legend in country music, and Eastern Kentucky native, died Tuesday morning at the age of 90.

Her family releasing a statement on her passing, saying:

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”

Though she lived in Hurricane Mills just outside of Nashville in her later years, Lynn was born and raised in Johnson County, Kentucky in Butcher Hollow.

According to the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, her country music career began after she was married at a young age of 14, and her husband bought her, her first guitar.

Her blatantly honest and raw lyrics about being a woman, love, birth control and more shot her to fame.

“She always had a lasting impact but even growing up being a woman in Kentucky, living some of those songs that she sang, she made such an impact in all of our lives, whether you was five years old or 95 years old “said Jessica Blankenship, Executive Director of Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.

Lynn was the first woman ever to be named entertainer of the year by the Country Music Association in 1972, and three years later by the Academy of Country Music Awards.

She was also a pioneer inductee in the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum in 2002, where some of her dresses, a guitar, and photographs of her life are on display.

“Loretta gave females hope because I mean back when she was starting out in the 60’s and 70’s, it was a man’s world. It was very hard for a female fronted band to play at a honky tonk” added Blankenship.

Blankenship says Lynn was a strong headed woman who was proud to call Kentucky home.

“Kentucky was always home. She always loved to perform whether it was the stage at Renfro Valley, or over at the Mountain Arts Center or the Paramount Arts Center, she always loved coming back to Kentucky”

The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and has plans to honor and pay tribute to Loretta Lynn at its October 28th Induction Ceremony. It also is planning a concert to honor her in the near future.