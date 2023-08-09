Ky. man fled after investigation into relationship with 17-year-old; arrested in Tennessee

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 26-year-old Kentucky man was found in Tennessee after he allegedly ran for being investigated for having a relationship with a 17-year-old student.

An investigation into Jonathan Berryman’s relationship with a 17-year-old girl began in March 2022 after an Adair County school resource officer was informed of the situation, according to Columbia police.

After Berryman found out he was under investigation, he allegedly fled to Tennessee. He was arrested on Tuesday in Grundy County.

Berryman is charged with tampering with physical evidence, possessing matter of a sexual performance by a minor over 12/under 18, procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means and the use of a minor in a sexual performance.

Police say he’ll be extradited to Adair County at a later date.

Berryman is also facing additional charges in Tennessee.