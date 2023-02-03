Ky. lieutenant governor candidate says child porn was posted to her social media

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — A gubernatorial candidate’s running mate says her personal Facebook account was hacked Friday and child porn was posted on it.

“I regret to inform everyone that my personal Facebook account was hacked. I was targeted,” a Facebook post on Wesley Swafford Deters’s lieutenant governor candidacy page says.

Wesley says she’s notified Facebook, filed reports with the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and changed her passwords after she saw she was hacked and the child porn was being posted.

“Please know that I am trying my best to fix the issue. Please do not interact with this page but report it to Facebook,” the post continued.

FBI Louisville issued ABC affiliate WHAS the following statement:

“FBI Louisville is aware of the situation and is evaluating the facts and circumstances of this incident.”

Wesley is Eric Deters’s running mate.

In a nearly two-minute video on Eric’s candidacy Facebook page, he says he and Wesley are targets and “no matter what they do to Wesley and I ….we will fight to save our children from evil!!”

The pair are running on the Republican ticket.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates