KY History Museum opens first new exhibit since the COVID-19 pandemic hit

The Illuminations exhibit took six months to put together, in hopes its interactive elements and educational opportunities would draw pre-pandemic crowds back to the museum.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the cut of a ribbon, the Kentucky History Museum in Frankfort is on its way back with the grand opening of its first new exhibit since COVID-19 hit.

“Ironically, we had just opened an exhibit and then closed because of the pandemic, so it’s a fitting bookend to be able to open up with a new exhibition” said Executive Director, Scott Alvey.

The Illuminations exhibit took six months to put together, in hopes its interactive elements and educational opportunities would draw pre-pandemic crowds back to the museum.

“This as a progression to be able to welcome the public in greater numbers, it feels really great because you know, part of our core, our passion is to get history out into the hands of the people that are interested in it, so this is a big step forward” added Alvey.

The grand opening drew many visitors, including a few new faces. Jody Spalding and Jasmin Wheatley had never been to the museum before.

“It’s amazing. It has been so much fun. All of the different little things that they have for us to try in here have been so fun. Its things you wouldn’t even think of” said Wheatley.

“I think Frankfort is moving on up and getting a little more City, I think a little bit” said Spalding.

From the stars to candles, to lanterns and everything in between, the exhibit looks at the evolution of light in Kentucky…examining the different technologies.

And although it has an emphasis on the 19th century, the 21st century also played a role.

“We were certainly cognizant of the ways Kentuckians have used light during the pandemic. From burning green light bulbs in their homes and sort of looking at that as a way we have commemorated people lost during the pandemic” said Stuart Sanders, Director of Collections and Project Manager.

The exhibit will be open until March of 2022.