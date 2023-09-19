Ky. high school students explore array of career options

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s time to get your hands dirty: Kentucky’s annual Construction Career Fair was Tuesday where students could try their hand at a number of different jobs.

Over 3,300 students from Kentucky schools can visit 80 vendors from construction to electric to welding — this career fair has all different job options.

“All the industries, all the crafts need people and this is one way that young people get to see and actually touch part of the equipment and it’s a rare opportunity,” said volunteer Walt Wilson.

Students are able to try hands-on the equipment themselves — some already even know what they want to do after graduation.

“I did the welding thing where you have to cut like the little metal thing and I did the nails and then I built a shelf. I did a lot of things. Yeah, I did the same things as her but she was better than me- I’m just a pro,” high school students told ABC 36.

This is the 24th annual Construction Career Fair and officials say it continues to grow every year.