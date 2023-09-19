Ky. Fish and Wildlife K-9 to get bulletproof vest thanks to donation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Fish and Wildlife K-9 Gambit will receive a bullet- and stabproof vest thanks to a donation from a Massachusetts non-profit.

Gambit’s vest, from Vested Interest in K9s, will be delivered in eight to 10 weeks.

The vest is made in the U.S., custom fitted and National Institute of Justice certified.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed with law enforcement or certified agencies.

Each vest takes $985 to be sponsored for a K-9.

For more information, head to www.vik9s.org.