KY coal miner killed in accident at underground mine Saturday

UNION COUNTY, KY. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky coal miner has died following an accident at an underground mine on Saturday.

According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, 48-year-old Lester Daugherty Jr. of Sturgis Kentucky, suffered critical injuries while performing maintenance at a 16,000-foot deep River View mine in Waverly.

Daugherty, was a mechanic with 16 years of experience.

Investigators were sent to the mine Saturday and mining operations were shut down during the site inspection and closed for the investigation.

Officials say the Division of Mine Safety last inspected the mine in October.