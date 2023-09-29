Ky. Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles named KCTCS president

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles was named the Kentucky Community and Technical College System president on Friday.

Quarles, a former community college student, was named the fourth KCTCS president by the Board of Regents.

“Dr. Quarles’ proven statewide leadership, his relationships across Kentucky and in Washington, D.C., as well as his outstanding educational background in higher education administration, make him the clear choice to move our system forward,” said KCTCS Board of Regents Chair Barry Martin.

Quarles, who’s the current agriculture commissioner and was elected in 2016, served as a member of the Kentucky House of Representatives from 2011-16.

He graduated from Scott County High School and holds seven degrees: a doctorate in higher education administration from Vanderbilt University; a master’s degree in higher education from Harvard University; and a juris doctorate from the University of Kentucky College of Law. He earned his four other degrees, including two master’s degrees, from the University of Kentucky.

“I am both humbled and excited to further my public service towards the Commonwealth through KCTCS—our state’s most impactful higher education entity. For countless Kentuckians, our community and technical colleges change lives everyday as we not only fulfill career dreams, but also strengthen our state’s workforce needs. As a former community college student, I’m excited to get started,” Quarles said in a press release.

He was selected from a total of four finalists.

Quarles ran for governor as a Republican this year, losing out on the nomination to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.