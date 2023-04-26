Ky. governor candidate Ryan Quarles releases first TV ad

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Republican candidate for governor and current agriculture commissioner Ryan Quarles released his first TV ad, emphasizing that he’s a “born and bred” Kentuckian whose family has farmed in the area for over 200 years.

In the ad, Quarles touts a grassroots effort but also says he has the most cash on hand of the Republican candidates — with more than $900,000 in the bank.

His ad also claims he has more than 235 endorsements.

In addition to Quarles, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, State Auditor Mike Harmon and Attorney General Daniel Gameron are all hoping to secure the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear this November.