KY 676 East closure in Frankfort set for Saturday, Feb. 19

Crews will be repairing overhead signs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of the temporary closure of KY 676 (East-West Connector) in Frankfort to eastbound thru traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 19.

The closure will be between KY 1659 (Glenns Creek Road) and U.S. 60 (Versailles Road). Local eastbound traffic will have access to Sower Boulevard and Galbraith Road. Westbound lanes will remain open.

The closure is for crews to work on the truss for the signs to U.S. 421/U.S. 60. A temporary electronic message sign will alert motorists of the closure in advance of KY 1659. Motorists should follow detour: KY 1659 North (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) to U.S. 60 East (East Main Street).

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.