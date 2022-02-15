KY 52 Kentucky River bridge in Estill County reopens

Second closure planned for later this year to complete repairs, painting of iconic span

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) –The bridge carrying KY 52 and KY 89 over the Kentucky River and the CSX Transportation railroad line in Estill County, closed since Nov. 29, has been temporarily reopened to traffic.

The bridge had been closed as part of a multi-phase project to repair joints, restore the deck, and repaint the metal truss of the span that serves as as an iconic signature gateway to downtown Irvine.

The closure was only expected to last through December, but inclement weather delayed the project. The contractor was unable to complete the deck restoration project, and it will now be done in conjunction with the upcoming painting.

Once the painting and deck work begins, the bridge will once again be closed and traffic will be required to use the KY 499 (Joseph Proctor Memorial Bypass) bridge as a detour route. No date has yet been set for the second closure. It is anticipated that once work begins, the bridge will need to be closed for around three months. Repairs to the bridge’s railing will also be made during the second closure.

The bridge was last painted in 1987, before the new KY 499 bridge was built in 2000. That work resulted in lengthy traffic backups on both sides of the river. The presence of the new bridge and bypass will alleviate those concerns, enabling a full closure of the truss bridge to expedite repairs. The bridge is located on KY 52 between milepoints 7.4 and 7.5 at the south end of Main Street in Irvine. KY 89 traffic is also routed on the span. It was built in 1940 and carries nearly 12,000 vehicles per day.