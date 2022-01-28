KY 321 in Floyd County to be closed for pavement repairs

Closure to be week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 5

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – KY 321 in Floyd County will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday, Jan. 31, through Saturday, Feb. 5, between milepoints 1.6 and 2.1 for roadway repairs. The closure is necessary to repair damage to the pavement caused by a large rock fall earlier this month.

Since asphalt plants are closed for the season, concrete will be used for the repairs. This will require the week-long closure of the road.

The impacted area is located 0.2 miles south of KY 3, near Highlands ARH, and 0.2 miles north of KY 3024 (Stonecrest Road) near the National Guard Armory.

Drivers should use alternate routes, including US 23, KY 3, and KY 1428, to bypass the closure.