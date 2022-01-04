KY 30 in Breathitt County down to one lane due to pavement break

Temporary traffic signals to be installed

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – KY 30 in eastern Breathitt County is down to one lane at milepoint 30.83 due to a major break in the pavement, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The break is near the Rousseau community, approximately three miles west of KY 542, according to the state.

Signs and barricades are in place, but because the break is in a curve, temporary traffic signals are being installed to control traffic.

The traffic signals, which are expected to be up and running by Wednesday, Jan. 5, will remain in place until permanent repairs can be made to the road, according to the state. That work has not yet been scheduled.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the affected area and yield to oncoming traffic.